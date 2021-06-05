IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $106.90 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.