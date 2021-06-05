II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIVI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.