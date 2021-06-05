Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 524.5% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

