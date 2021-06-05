Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

