Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $489,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,133,700 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 382.61. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

