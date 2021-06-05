Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $760,116.49

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Ink has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $760,116.49 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00299765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00244270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01144335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,765.72 or 0.99495279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

