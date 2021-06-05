Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $929,378.32 and $66.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

