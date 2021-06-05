Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.24

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $16.92. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,591 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

