Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.80. 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.