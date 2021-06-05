Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOCT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

BOCT opened at $32.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69.

