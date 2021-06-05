Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

