Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 4,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31.

