Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.11. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,994,415 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 341.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inpixon by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inpixon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.