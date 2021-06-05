Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) versus MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Critical Comparison

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.44 $172.64 million $6.19 16.98 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.35 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Insight Enterprises and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $90.83, suggesting a potential downside of 13.56%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.65%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

