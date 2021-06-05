Insured Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,370.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.32 million and $50,370.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00292552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.01124835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.82 or 0.99917794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,335,582 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

