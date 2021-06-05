Insureum (ISR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $311,932.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Insureum has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $311,932.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.01004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.39 or 0.09862917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.