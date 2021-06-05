InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $83.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

