International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 198.80 ($2.60). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 196.34 ($2.57), with a volume of 21,646,497 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.38 ($2.76).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.