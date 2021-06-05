International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $42,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

