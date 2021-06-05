Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.42

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.42 and traded as high as C$15.72. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 106,197 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.