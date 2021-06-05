Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Invesco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

