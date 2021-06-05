Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 443.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

