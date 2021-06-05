Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.20 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

