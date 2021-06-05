Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $265,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 127,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $335.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

