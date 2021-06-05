Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $335.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

