Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,661 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.