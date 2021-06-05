ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,727.67

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $226,727.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.96 or 0.00269312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,602,526 coins and its circulating supply is 13,702,526 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.