Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report $142.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

IONS stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

