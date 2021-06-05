Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report $142.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

