Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.92 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.