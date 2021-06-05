IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 123.09 ($1.61). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.56), with a volume of 745,130 shares changing hands.

IPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of IP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.75%.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total value of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57). Also, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.