IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.75.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $209.07 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

