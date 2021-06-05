IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $22,018,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 19,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 145,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

