IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.17 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $80.09 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00294145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.01117824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.53 or 1.00198431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,021,346,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,590,706 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

