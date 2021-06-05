iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.56% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.