iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 30.44% of iShares Europe ETF worth $507,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

