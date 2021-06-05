iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,075 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEDI opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.