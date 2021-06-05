iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 517,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,366.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.