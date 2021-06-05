iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.84% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $47.67 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

