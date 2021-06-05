iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2,900.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,662 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 609,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.01. 2,624,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.75. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.