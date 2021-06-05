iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,809 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

