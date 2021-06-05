iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Aua Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

