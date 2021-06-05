iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

