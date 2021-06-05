iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $502,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,461 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,619,000 after buying an additional 86,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $51.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

