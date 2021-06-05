iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Aua Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

