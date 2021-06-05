iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,846. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.08 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

