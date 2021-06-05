iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

