iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

