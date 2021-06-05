iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,065,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,421,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

