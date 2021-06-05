iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $272.64. 866,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,878. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.